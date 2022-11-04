Submit Photos/Videos
2 subjects wanted for questioning in Burke County shooting

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting at an unknown RV park Wednesday on River Road.

Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill Road.

From left: Tabitha Barlett, Kaleb Lord
From left: Tabitha Barlett, Kaleb Lord(Contributed)

Lord is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing around 154 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Barlett’s age and description are unknown, according to the release.

Around 10 p.m., a female victim and her two male friends arrived at their camper to find two people had broken into the camper and were still inside. The victim and her friends threw the suspects out of the camper.

About 45 minutes later, the suspects returned and fired two rounds into the camper, according to deputies. One round struck the victim in her head.

Emergency medical crews arrived and transported the victim to Augusta University Hospital. She was conscious when leaving the scene.

If you have any information on Barlett and Lord, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

