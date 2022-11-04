17 alleged gang members indicted in major Georgia bust

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities on Friday announced the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods.

All the defendants are charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Their alleged crimes include murder, trafficking in fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, various weapons offenses, and the recruitment of children.

“This case serves as a reminder that gangs are present and actively recruiting in every corner of our state, perpetrating violent crimes and terrorizing entire communities,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

The crimes took place between January 2019 and October 2022 in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bulloch, Candler, Chattooga, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Monroe and Walton counties, according to authorities.

The defendants are:

Ralph Alicea (also known as “MK”), 49, in custody at Attica State Prison in New York and alleged to be a national leader of the 183 Gangster Bloods

Jamar Ramsay (also known as “Supreme”), 39, in custody at Hays State Prison in Georgia and alleged to be a statewide leader of the 183 Gangster Bloods

Nicholas Wiseman (also known as “Necco”), 31

Taurris Taylor (also known as “Rich”), 30

Nigel Harvey (also known as “Fredo”), 22

Maya Covert, 31

Brantavious Sims (also known as “Trap” or “BJ”), 19

Kenneth Searcy (also known as “BG”), 31

Akeem Lanier (also known as “Kane”), 34

Quintavius Render (also known as “Brazy”), 34

Dexcadrick Graddy (also known as “Biggz”), 25

Quentin Walker Jr. (also known as “Don Q”), 34

Ritasha Ogburn (also known as “Boots”), 31

Tonisha Wilson (also known as “Princess”), 30

Kalip Sherman (also known as “Don Man”), 24

Aaaron Smith (also known as “Gotti”), 30

Antwon Sutton (also known as “ODogg”), 26

As alleged associates of the enterprise 183 Gangster Bloods, the defendants are believed to have conspired to associate together and with others to illegally obtain money, weapons and property through racketeering with goals including:

Maintaining and increasing the reputation, power, and influence of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity, including murder, assault, and threats of violence.

Acquiring currency, weapons and other property through , theft and the unlawful sale and illegal drug sales.

Maintaining and increasing the reputation, power, influence, and territory of the enterprise by recruiting others.

Enhancing the reputation of the enterprise through the posting of messages, images and videos, promoting its size, profitability and readiness to engage in acts of violence.

Establishing and maintaining the enterprise’s structure by enforcing discipline amongst its associates, collecting dues, and distributing the proceeds of criminal activity.

The indictment followed a large-scale investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.

The 183 Gangster Bloods is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Bloods. The 183 Gangster Bloods is based out of New York. It is one of the original sets of the United Blood Nation, which is an alliance of Blood sets that was formed in the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City.

