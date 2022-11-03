Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: More calls to ban TikTok

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FCC Commissioner Brenden Carr is calling for a U.S. ban on the popular app TikTok over concerns its company, ByteDance, shares information with the Chinese government.

Carr makes the claim the social media app is a national security risk because of the possibility that the personal information of the people using the app can fall into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

What the Tech: Give priceless memories as holiday gifts

If this sounds familiar, another ban was called for by former President Donald Trump before he left office. ByteDance is a Chinese company though it states none of the information gathered by the app is stored in China.

“You have to consider the ‘what if’s. What are the possibilities,” says Matt Lourens, a cyber tech expert with the company Check Point Software, which looked into concerns about the app back in 2020. “If that information or data is leaked to the wrong parties, it could be used for targeted attacks, so am I concerned about that? Absolutely”.

Targeted attacks could push a political agenda on the millions of people who use the app.

MORE | What the Tech: App of the day, ‘Gas’

According to a study by Pew Research Center just a month ago, 26 percent of Americans under the age of 30, get their news from TikTok. The concern is if the Chinese government should want to interfere with U.S. politics, it could easily be done by promoting content to sway users.

Similar to what happened when Russia interfered with the 2016 election using fake Facebook accounts. But what are the chances TikTok will be banned?

Lourens said that it will be tricky.

“Unless it becomes a law that it isn’t allowed, Apple nor Google will eliminate it from their app stores, and I don’t see that happening.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting
Chick-fil-A
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen

Latest News

Augusta Jr. Players
Augusta Jr. Players open ‘Sister Act’ at the Kroc Center
Augusta Jr. Players opens 'Sister Act' at the Kroc Center
Augusta Jr. Players open ‘Sister Act’ at the Kroc Center
Fair, fun and funnel cakes in Columbia County
Fair, fun and funnel cakes in Columbia County
2022 Columbia County fall fair opening night
2022 Columbia County fall fair opening night