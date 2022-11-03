Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Two $1M Powerball tickets sold in Georgia, still no jackpot winner

Two lucky Georgians matched five numbers Wednesday night, winning $1 million each.
Two lucky Georgians matched five numbers Wednesday night, winning $1 million each.(WTOC)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but two people in Georgia are a million dollars richer.

No one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, which means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the red Powerball is 23.

In Georgia, two people matched five numbers, winning $1 million each. The following is a breakdown of Wednesday night’s draw result, according to the Georgia Lottery website:

Georgia Powerball drawing results for Nov. 2, 2022.
Georgia Powerball drawing results for Nov. 2, 2022.(Georgia Lottery website)

No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

Nearly all players choose the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be $745.9 million.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting
Chick-fil-A
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen

Latest News

This was primary election day in Richmond County.
Confidence in poll workers, election officials high in Georgia, 4 other battleground states
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County
Quinton Simon
Missing boy’s grandfather killed in Burke County hit-and-run
SC State students to receive mandatory sexual assault prevention training
11/3 Riley's 4 PM Forecast
11/3 Riley's 4 PM Forecast