Strom Thurmond High prepares for opening night performance

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond High School theatre students will perform their musical ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

They’ve been practicing since the first weekend of August and that hard work is paying off. We went to one of their dress rehearsals for a preview.

“We try to run the show just like a Broadway show,” said Steven McKinney.

For 40 years, McKinney has been putting together shows.

“What’s keeping me here all these years and what’s kept me here at the school is the talent that the students have at this school. We’re a hidden giant out here in nowhere land in Edgefield,” he said.

After a lot of work, his students at Strom Thurmond High are almost ready to perform their newest show.

“We’ve been working since the first weekend of August, and we work every Monday and Tuesday night, every weekend, and for the last two months, we’ve been up here every night, every weekend working,” said McKinney.

‘The Beast’ Dawson Kulp said: “Other than school, this is what my life is about right now.”

‘Belle’ Ella Miller said: “It takes a lot of work. Many, many hours and a lot of dedication.”

Most nights, they’re still rehearsing until nine o’clock.

McKinney said: “They make it through the day, and they give it everything they have.”

But the students say it’ll all be worth it when they perform for a crowd.

“It’s gonna be a really good show. We’ve got a lot of energy going on, and everybody’s just excited to do the show because we’ve worked really hard on it,” said Miller.

They’ll perform this weekend and next weekend at Strom Thurmond High School. Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows are at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.