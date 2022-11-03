SRP Park set to host 2022 Walk for Water

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SRP Park is hosting the 2022 Walk for Water event on November 12.

The event is in support of the global water crisis.

Participants will start at SRP Park then head across the 13th Street Bridge. They will go down the Riverwalk where there will be a pool of dirty water. Participants will grab water, walk back to SRP Park where they will then convert the dirty into clean water.

This event is to signify people across the world who have to walk miles in order to get water for daily use.

The walk will start at 9 a.m. with a marching band and drum line. You can walk at your own pace through the walk.

For more information about the event, visit csrawalk4water.com.

