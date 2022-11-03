Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting
Chick-fil-A
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen

Latest News

This was primary election day in Richmond County.
Confidence in poll workers, election officials high in Georgia, 4 other battleground states
Early voting in Augusta
Local early voters help keep Georgia on record-setting pace
Herschel Walker campaigns in Augusta on Nov. 1, 2022.
Why all eyes are on the U.S Senate race in Georgia
Governor Brian Kemp campaigning alongside former Vice President Mike Pence in Forsyth County on...
Abrams, Kemp blitz the state in the final week before election
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor