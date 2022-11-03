South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes.

Here’s what to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.

The curbside option is making it easy for the elderly and disabled to vote. Just drive around to the side of the building, get in line, and when it’s your turn, a poll worker will bring the ballot to you.

One voter we spoke to says this is allowing everyone an equal chance to vote.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Elah Wofford. “A lot of us cannot stand up very long and wait in line. They make it just like a smooth ride.”

Wofford says this is her second election voting curbside because it’s the easiest option for her.

“I have a hard time standing up for a long time, so that’s why I came here,” she said.

As lines get longer, making voting easier for those who can’t stand very long becomes even more important.

Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections Cynthia Holland said: “We just believe that everyone should have the opportunity to cast their ballot, and if there’s anything we can do to help that, that’s what we’re here for.”

Curbside voting is open to people age 65 and older or those who are disabled, but you have to meet the qualifications.

“Sometimes people get in line not knowing the qualifications, but there is a qualification that you have to have to go through curbside voting,” she said.

She says about 200-300 people have voted curbside. Wofford encourages anyone who can’t stand in long lines and meets these qualifications to take advantage of it.

“Curbside is very easy. Just takes a few minutes, and it’s well worth it when you realize what a difference you make in the democratic process,” she said.

Curbside voting will be an option any time the polls are open, including on election day.

