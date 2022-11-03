Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

By Maria Sellers
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes.

Here’s what to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.

The curbside option is making it easy for the elderly and disabled to vote. Just drive around to the side of the building, get in line, and when it’s your turn, a poll worker will bring the ballot to you.

One voter we spoke to says this is allowing everyone an equal chance to vote.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Elah Wofford. “A lot of us cannot stand up very long and wait in line. They make it just like a smooth ride.”

Early voting numbers already setting records in Aiken County

Wofford says this is her second election voting curbside because it’s the easiest option for her.

“I have a hard time standing up for a long time, so that’s why I came here,” she said.

As lines get longer, making voting easier for those who can’t stand very long becomes even more important.

Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections Cynthia Holland said: “We just believe that everyone should have the opportunity to cast their ballot, and if there’s anything we can do to help that, that’s what we’re here for.”

MORE | Thousands turn out for advanced voting in Aiken County

Curbside voting is open to people age 65 and older or those who are disabled, but you have to meet the qualifications.

“Sometimes people get in line not knowing the qualifications, but there is a qualification that you have to have to go through curbside voting,” she said.

She says about 200-300 people have voted curbside. Wofford encourages anyone who can’t stand in long lines and meets these qualifications to take advantage of it.

“Curbside is very easy. Just takes a few minutes, and it’s well worth it when you realize what a difference you make in the democratic process,” she said.

Curbside voting will be an option any time the polls are open, including on election day.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting
Chick-fil-A
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen

Latest News

Augusta Jr. Players
Augusta Jr. Players open ‘Sister Act’ at the Kroc Center
Augusta Jr. Players opens 'Sister Act' at the Kroc Center
Augusta Jr. Players open ‘Sister Act’ at the Kroc Center
Tiktok
What the Tech: More calls to ban TikTok
Fair, fun and funnel cakes in Columbia County
Fair, fun and funnel cakes in Columbia County
2022 Columbia County fall fair opening night
2022 Columbia County fall fair opening night