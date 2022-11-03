‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed an innocent mother caught in the middle of a high-speed chase.

The Georgia State Patrol says 30-year-old Willie Sturdivant was wanted in several states and drove off when deputies tried to stop him for a traffic violation.

Now, he’s booked in jail on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle.

We talked to a family involved in that accident. They’re still really shaken up. They have a few bumps and bruises but say that’s not what’s important.

They want the focus to be on an innocent mother killed in this police chase. They’re asking questions about what they think needs to change to prevent this from happening again.

The scene is clear but colored marks on the ground at the intersection of Thomas Lane and Gordon Highway paint a tragic story.

Margaret Kelsey was on her way to her business. She was with her husband waiting at the light.

“The police car coming, I noticed he was coming pretty fast,” she said.

According to GSP, Richmond County deputies were involved in a pursuit that ended with the accident.

“A car had hit another car, and then it rolled over onto our car,” she said.

That other car was a white Chevy Impala.

GSP says 33-year-old Ashley Irvin was driving and passed away from her injuries.

“Shocked, still in shock, can’t sleep, and can’t get it out of my head, and I’m just thinking about this young mother,” said Kelsey.

Irvin isn’t the only victim of a police pursuit by authorities.

Tamatha Kelsey’s parents were in the accident. She said, “I saw the young lady and I can’t get the thought of her out of my head.”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office did not comment on their pursuit policy. GSP says their troopers must use sound discretion and good judgment in each pursuit and they must know when to terminate a chase in the interest of their own and the public’s safety.

“I just think that she has kids. I have kids. She has a family. It just shouldn’t have happened. It just shouldn’t have happened,” said Tamatha.

We have reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to see what their policy is when it comes to high-speed pursuits.

