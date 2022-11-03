SC State students to receive mandatory sexual assault prevention training

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University announced Thursday a partnership to provide mandatory sexual assault prevention training.

SC State said it entered into a partnership with Vector Solutions to provide the training. The online courses will be required for all students. Students that fail to complete the courses will have a hold placed on their account and can’t participate during intake or with student organizations.

The university said in a statement, “Vector Solutions’ courses educate students on a variety of complex topics, so they can succeed and stay safe. The courses help stimulate change in attitudes and behaviors and encourage healthier decision-making.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.