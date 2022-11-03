Riverview Park Activity Center hosting CSRA Kid Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA Kid Jam is coming to the Riverview Park Activity Center in North Augusta on Saturday.

The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be many events including cars, animals, food trucks, arts and crafts, and over 100 vendors. The Augusta Drum Circle will also be there.

There is a seven dollar fee per child, but no cost for adults.

For more information about the event and events across the CSRA, visit csrakids.com.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.