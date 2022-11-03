Submit Photos/Videos
Riverview Park Activity Center hosting CSRA Kid Jam

By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA Kid Jam is coming to the Riverview Park Activity Center in North Augusta on Saturday.

The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MORE | Meet Tater, the viral lumber-surfing pup from Evans

There will be many events including cars, animals, food trucks, arts and crafts, and over 100 vendors. The Augusta Drum Circle will also be there.

There is a seven dollar fee per child, but no cost for adults.

For more information about the event and events across the CSRA, visit csrakids.com.

