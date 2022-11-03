Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Deputies seek missing man

Richmond County Deputies are seeking a missing man
Richmond County Deputies seek missing man
Richmond County Deputies seek missing man(wrdw)
By WRDW STAFF
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County Deputies say they need your help in finding a missing man.

Authorities say Austan Nolen Sullivan was last seen on Monday, October 31st, on the 1900 Block of Fairway Drive.

According to his family, Sullivan may be suffering from mental health issues. It is unknown what Sullivan was last seen wearing.

Sullivan has brown hair and hazel eyes, he is 5 foot 9 and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have any information on Sullivan, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County
Suspect in high-speed chase hits, kills driver on Gordon Highway
Chick-fil-A
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen
Kayla Amani Miller
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say

Latest News

Mobile cameras expected to help solve crimes, Richmond Co. sheriff says
Security camera helps solve crimes in Richmond County
Security cameras help solve crimes in Richmond County
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County
Suspect in high-speed chase hits, kills driver on Gordon Highway