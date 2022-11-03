Richmond County Deputies seek missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County Deputies say they need your help in finding a missing man.

Authorities say Austan Nolen Sullivan was last seen on Monday, October 31st, on the 1900 Block of Fairway Drive.

According to his family, Sullivan may be suffering from mental health issues. It is unknown what Sullivan was last seen wearing.

Sullivan has brown hair and hazel eyes, he is 5 foot 9 and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have any information on Sullivan, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

