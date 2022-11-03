Submit Photos/Videos
One person injured in Burke County shooting

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of River Road at an unknown RV park Wednesday at 10:46 p.m.

Around 10 p.m. a female victim and her two male friends arrived at their camper where they found two suspects had broken into the camper and were still inside.

The victim and her friends threw the suspects out of the camper.

About 45 minutes later the suspects returned and fired two rounds into the camper. One round struck the victim in her head.

EMA arrived on scene and transported the victim to Augusta University Hospital. She was conscious when leaving the scene.

The investigation is still active.

