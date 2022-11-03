Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, Swainsboro native, Ray Guy dies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy has passed away at age 72.

An eight-time NFL All-Pro and widely considered the greatest punter of all time, he died Thursday morning after a lengthy illness.

Guy was elected to both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 2, 2014, he became the first pure punter to earn the honor.

Born Dec, 22, 1949, Guy was originally from Swainsboro and went to Thomson before spending 14 years with the NFL.

At Thomson High, he performed quarterback, safety, linebacker and tailback, in addition to kicking and punting.

He led Thomson to Georgia Class A state football championships in 1967 and 1968, and was a unanimous All-American selection in 1972 as a senior at the University of Southern Mississippi.

At Southern Miss, he played punter as well as defensive back from 1968-1972 before being drafted by the then Oakland Raiders in 1973 as the first punter to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He was the 23rd pick.

Not to be limited to football, Guy was also recognized as one of the best pitchers for the Golden Eagle baseball history, pitching one of only six no-hitters in school history and being drafted three times.

He spent his entire pro punting career with the Raiders and was chosen to seven Pro Bowl teams.

He was known for punts that stayed airborne for a long time.

During the early part of his career, he was the Raiders’ emergency quarterback, and also occasionally did kickoffs.

“The Southern Miss family mourns today following the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness,” Southern Miss Athletics said in a statement.

The six-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler played in all 207 games during his career from 1973-1986, with all of them being a member of the Raiders while they were in Oakland and Los Angeles. He appeared in three Super Bowls (XI, XV and XVIII), winning them all, which still stands as the most victories by a punter in league history.

Guy holds the Raiders record for most career punts (1,049) and led the league three times in gross punt average, along with having 210 punts inside the 20-yard line (not counting his first three seasons where the NFL did not track the stat), with just 128 touchbacks. He finished his career with a streak of 619 consecutive punts without a block.

“The best punter I’ve ever known,” said former Raiders’ head coach and hall of fame John Madden. “When we first drafted him, it was a heck of a choice. I thought then he could be the greatest in the league, but I changed my mind. I think Ray proved he’s the best of all time.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WDAM

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.