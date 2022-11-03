Grovetown man accused of stalking, harassing teen at park

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown man is in custody after Columbia County deputies responded to an issue in Patriots Park on Tuesday.

Deputies say Tajay Patterson is accused of stalking and harassing a 16-year-old girl outside her car.

The victim told deputies Patterson parked next to her, approached her car to flirt with her and asked if she had a boyfriend.

The victim told him several times to move so she could leave her car.

Patterson continued to flirt with her, deputies reported.

Reports show Patterson eventually went back to his car to reach for a gun in his glove compartment.

The victim says he told her he would use the gun on any guy who would hurt her.

That’s when the victim called two of her teammates for help, and they came to escort her to the soccer field.

They told deputies Patterson continued to follow them.

The coach tried to ask Patterson to leave, as well but Patterson persisted, according to deputies.

Deputies say the coach called them to convince him to leave.

Patterson told deputies that he was married and denied he spoke to the victim at all.

