Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Temps stay warmer than average the rest of the week. Spotty showers looking likely this weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clearing skies overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s by early Thursday. Winds will be light overnight out of the north.

Skies will be mostly clear early Thursday with morning lows in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies during the day. Afternoon highs Thursday will remain in the mid-70s with northeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Friday looks a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Clouds start to move back in to the region this weekend. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out Saturday and Sunday, similar to what we saw this past weekend, but temperatures will be warmer. Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the low 80s and morning lows will be near 60. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

