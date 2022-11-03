Crash on Wrightsboro Road delays traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews have responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on Augusta West Parkway at Wrightsboro Road Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:21 a.m.

There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in that area.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.