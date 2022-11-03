Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke County crash causes lane closure on Highway 23

(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia State Patrol and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash with injuries on Highway 23 near Saxon Road.

According to officials, the southbound lane on Highway 23 is shut down. Northbound traffic is being diverted to turn on Saxon Road.

Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County

The roadway is expected to be shut down for a while. Please avoid the area if possible.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Parker
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Kayla Amani Miller
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say
Crime scene tape
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
Car accident generic
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County

Latest News

Interstate 20 bridge project at the Georgia-South Carolina state line.
Roadway roundup: Overnight closures resume this week on I-20
Georgia State Patrol
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
McDuffie County Sheriff's Office
McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital
Interstate 20 near Grovetown (file photo)
Here’s how Ga., S.C. drivers rank on safety, aggression