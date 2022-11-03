Burke County crash causes lane closure on Highway 23

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia State Patrol and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash with injuries on Highway 23 near Saxon Road.

According to officials, the southbound lane on Highway 23 is shut down. Northbound traffic is being diverted to turn on Saxon Road.

The roadway is expected to be shut down for a while. Please avoid the area if possible.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.