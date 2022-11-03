Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bond hearings set for parents in 2nd child’s death

By Steve Byerly and Laura Warren
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond hearings have been set for two parents arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death.

Samson Scott, 6 months old, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 18 at Augusta University Medical Center.

Bond hearings have been set next Thursday for his parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler. Both are being held in Richmond County jail on charges of cruelty to children in the second degree.

MORE | Missing boy’s grandfather killed in Burke County hit-and-run

Samson was the brother of Travis Scott, who died on Feb. 13, 2021, after the parents were accused of repeatedly turning off the ventilator of the boy who’d been born prematurely.

Just a little over two weeks before Samson died, charges were dropped against them in Travis’ death.

Documents from prosecutors state that “although there appears to be probable cause for the issuance of the warrant, there does not appear to be sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

MORE | Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states

Samson was found unresponsive after enduring “extreme living conditions” in his home at 1906 Watkins St., according to authorities.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the death has been ruled suspicious, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

He said it could be months before the results are available.

ARREST WARRANTS:

INCIDENT REPORT:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Sturdivant
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County
Burke County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in Burke County shooting
Chick-fil-A
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen

Latest News

Augusta Jr. Players
Augusta Jr. Players open ‘Sister Act’ at the Kroc Center
Augusta Jr. Players opens 'Sister Act' at the Kroc Center
Augusta Jr. Players open ‘Sister Act’ at the Kroc Center
Tiktok
What the Tech: More calls to ban TikTok
Fair, fun and funnel cakes in Columbia County
Fair, fun and funnel cakes in Columbia County
2022 Columbia County fall fair opening night
2022 Columbia County fall fair opening night