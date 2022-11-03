Augusta Jr. Players open ‘Sister Act’ at the Kroc Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The kids of ‘Sister Act’ beat adults at the Georgia Theater Conference to advance to regionals in Kentucky, but Friday, the Augusta Jr. Players are ready to show their award-winning show.

Sister Act Jr. opens Friday at the Kroc Center, and with a show Friday, two on Saturday, and a matinee on Sunday, you will have the opportunity to see just how talented the young actors are.

Tickets are still available on the Augusta Players website.

And you might notice a familiar face. News 12 NBC 26′s Richard Rogers is starring as the pope during the Sunday matinee.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.