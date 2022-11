AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews have responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 20 at mile maker 15 westbound.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:17 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The left westbound lane was closed, but back open around 7:30 a.m.

