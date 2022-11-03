Submit Photos/Videos
2 subjects wanted for questioning in Burke County aggravated assault

From left: Tabitha Barlett, Kaleb Lord
From left: Tabitha Barlett, Kaleb Lord
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case that occurred on River Road.

Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill Road.

MORE | 10 charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

Lord is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing around 154 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Barlett’s age and description are unknown, according to the release.

If you have any information on Barlett and Lord, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the sheriff’s office at (706) 554-2133.

