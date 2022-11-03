10 charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten people have been indicted in federal court over an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution.

As described in the newly unsealed indictment in USA v. Fields et. al, the investigation parallels the indictments in USA v. Wheatley et. al, together dubbed Operation Wheat Fields.

It describes a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the areas of Richmond and Emanuel counties.

Each defendant faces a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum statutory penalty of up to life in prison.

Operation Wheat Fields identified a pipeline of illegal drugs from Mexico routed through Atlanta and into the greater Augusta area. Prosecutors said it was facilitated by defendants who included prisoners who used contraband devices to communicate via text message and Facebook. The investigation led to multiple searches and evidence seizures from residences, vehicles and hotel rooms.

Those charged in the October indictment in USA v. Fields, et. al, include:

Justin Wayne Fields , 39, of Swainsboro, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; three counts of distribution of methamphetamine; and 11 counts of use of communication facility, related to the use of a cellphone or Facebook Messenger to facilitate the conspiracy.

Joshua Brooks Woodward , aka “Jay Wood,” 30, of Augusta, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; and five counts of use of a communication facility.

Elizabeth Sarah Hagan , 38, of Augusta, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; and four counts of use of a communication facility.

Coley Alexander Greene , aka “Henry Jones,” 30, of Wrens, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; and three counts of use of a communication facility.

James Edmund Beasley , 34, of Grovetown, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; possession with intent to distribute heroin; and three counts of use of a communication facility.

Cameron Ruth Young , 35, of Grovetown, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; possession with intent to distribute heroin; and use of a communication facility.

David Marshall Hood , 45, of Kite, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; two counts of distribution of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and use of a communication facility.

James Richard Faircloth , 39, of Swainsboro, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; five counts of distribution of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and three counts of use of a communication facility.

Leann Nicole Faircloth , 39, of Swainsboro, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; and three counts of distribution of heroin.

Casey Alton Henry, 45, of Swainsboro, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin; two counts of distribution of methamphetamine; and use of a communication facility.

All of the defendants charged in the indictment have appeared before a magistrate in U.S. District Court.

In the related prosecution in USA v. Wheatley et al., lead defendant Jayson Dwayne Wheatley, 41, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty Sept. 23 toconspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Two other defendants also await sentencing after pleading guilty to related charges, and the remaining four defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.