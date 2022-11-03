Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 woman killed in Gordon Highway crash in Augusta

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday evening on Gordon Highway and Thomas Lane.

Ashley Irvin, 33, of Ridge Road, was driving her vehicle on Thomas Lane when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle being pursued westbound on Gordon Highway by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Burke County crash causes lane closure on Highway 23

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, Irvin was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Parker
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Kayla Amani Miller
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say
Crime scene tape
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
Car accident generic
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County

Latest News

Burke County crash causes lane closure on Highway 23
Augusta community center
‘The need is even greater’: Augusta city leaders race to finalize budget
Augusta city leaders race to finalize budget
Augusta city leaders race to finalize budget
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents