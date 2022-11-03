1 woman killed in Gordon Highway crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday evening on Gordon Highway and Thomas Lane.

Ashley Irvin, 33, of Ridge Road, was driving her vehicle on Thomas Lane when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle being pursued westbound on Gordon Highway by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, Irvin was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.