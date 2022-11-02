Why all eyes are on the U.S Senate race in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re less than a week from Election Day, and the entire nation is watching the Georgia Senate race.

The balance of power in the Senate could hinge on who wins between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Currently, most polls say the Senate race is too close to call. Many political experts believe that because this race is so important, most will vote along party lines.

“Well, these days, most people vote on political party. Even those who claim to be independent, are usually not actually independents. They’re leaning very strongly with one party, or with the other,” Georgia political expert Dr. Bernard Tamas said.

Tamas says the vast majority of voters these days already have their decision made ahead of time.

“So you have a little bit of movement here and there in the polls and you saw that with Herschel Walker with the problems he was having. But now that we’re near the end, people are starting to move back to their own party. Which is something that most experts were expecting. So it’s not a surprise that this is really becoming very very close,” Tamas said.

He says people often become concerned about things like character and policy, but it rarely changes their minds.

Tamas says he thinks we are seeing record-breaking early voting numbers because there’s a lot on the line for both parties.

“Georgia is a very divided state. We’re at a point where it’s really not nearly as Republican as it used to be. And it’s very heated right now because there’s so much at stake. Especially in terms of control over the United States Senate,” Tamas said.

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock held a rally in Thomasville on Tuesday to keep the rural population in mind.

“After I stood here the last time, I won. We won. The people of Georgia I believe are going to send a senator back to Washington who understands the concerns of ordinary people,” Warnock said.

GOP challenger Herschel Walker, meanwhile, stopped in Augusta.

Walker and Warnock could face each other in a December runoff if neither captures a majority of the vote. That’s possible because the Libertarians have a candidate in the race, as well.

