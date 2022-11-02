Submit Photos/Videos
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen

Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week.

The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m.

“Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable destination for our guests,” said John Powell, the franchise operator with more than 20 years experience. “We want our guests to have a great experience that will make them want to come back, whether they come inside or use the drive-thru.”

Chick-fil-A Washington Road has been closed for remodeling since April. The updated location will include:

  • An expansive two-lane drive-thru circling the property.
  • A drive-thru door allowing team members to better serve guests.
  • More dining space inside the restaurant.
  • New patio seating.
  • Improved parking lot with more spaces available.
  • Convenient entrance and exit at the traffic light.

“We are very excited that guests will have more room to dine inside and use our two-lane drive-thru, and we will have better opportunities to meet their needs,” said JT Powell, the operating partner. “The staff is very excited, and we are looking forward to seeing our guests.”

Owned by the Cathy family since its 1946 founding in Hapeville, Ga., Chick-fil-A now has more than 2,400 restaurants across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

