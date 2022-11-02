Thousands turn out for advanced voting in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to vote early, but there is still time.

We talked to election officials about what turnout has been like after the first advanced voting period without voters needing an excuse.

In the past, South Carolinians have only been able to early vote if they had a reason. Due to recent changes in voting laws, anyone registered to vote is eligible to vote early.

“I was able to get in and get out and cast my vote, so my voice will be heard,” said Donna Martin, voter.

Voter Donald Lattimer said: “I think it’s great. I think it’s a good idea really.”

They’re two of the thousands of voters who have come in since early voting began.

Aiken Elections Office Deputy Director Michael Bond said: “It’s been very steady every say. We’re averaging about 1,100 people a day coming through our Aiken County office. Earlier this year, right before the primaries, the laws were changed to allow for early voting. Previously, we had what was called ‘in-person absentee voting’ where people would have to come in and give a reason why they’re voting absentee.”

He says it’s making for a smoother election process.

“They come in and cast their ballot and get it out of the way. It’s not all confined to one single day, and you’re trying to fit a large number of people into one day,” said Bond.

Voters are excited about this convenience.

Lattimer said: “You’ve got all day to do it. If you get here early, you’re done.”

Martin said: “You don’t have to wait in long lines on election day, and you can get your ballots in and out. We’ve got to come out and vote.”

The deadline to early vote is this Saturday. The polls will be open in Aiken County from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.