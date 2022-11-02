Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Scammers target online shoppers, charitable contributions during holiday season

Experts: Scam calls increase during this six week stretch
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Product shortages and increased online shopping are likely to produce a spike in scams this holiday shopping season, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Josh Planos with the BBB said online shopping scams accounted for nearly 40% of all reports to the BBB Scam Tracker in 2021.

Planos had several suggestions to avoid scams:

  • Be wary of any company that asks for personal information right away
  • If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is
  • Look for misspellings or bad grammar on websites and in emails
  • Use extra caution around email solicitations
  • Look for “https” at the beginning of a url and a small lock icon to ensure websites are secure
  • Be suspicious of anyone asking for non-traditional payments like gift cards and cash apps

Steve Carlson from T-Mobile cautioned consumers to be on the lookout for scam calls this holiday season.

Carlson explained that this time of year is ripe with phone scams from fraudsters pretending to be charity organizations. He had two main tips to avoid these scams:

  • Be wary of any charity asking for donations over the phone
  • Verify the identity of a charity and their contact information before making any donation

You can report scams to the BBB Scam Tracker or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Report Fraud website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Parker
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
Kayla Amani Miller
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say
Crime scene tape
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

Latest News

Herschel Walker campaigns in Augusta on Nov. 1, 2022.
Why all eyes are on the U.S Senate race in Georgia
The shooter will receive life in prison for fatally shooting 17 people at Parkland's Marjory...
As families testify, Parkland shooter stares down life term
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
Scammers target online shoppers, charitable contributions during holiday season