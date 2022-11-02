Rabid raccoon found in Saluda County; 1 pet exposed

WARD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A raccoon found near Ridge Spring Highway and Hope Hill Lane in Ward has tested positive for rabies.

No people are known to have been exposed, according to the South Caroline Department of Health and Environmental Control. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required under state law.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Monday and was confirmed to have rabies on Tuesday.

It was the third animal to test positive for rabies this year in Saluda County.

Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal, health officials said.

However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies, said Terri McCollister with DHEC.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space,” McCollister said.

If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator.

Report all animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC, McCollister said.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, call 803-642-1637 during normal business hours or 888-847-0902, Option 2, after hours and on holidays.

There have been 73 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, none of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Saluda County.

