Pedestrian killed in Burke County hit-and-run crash

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning just north of Girard.

It happened in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road, where traffic was rerouted until about 11 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene around 7:20 a.m. they found a deceased male lying off the roadway.

A preliminary investigation indicates he was struck by an unknown vehicle while in the roadway.

Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased male and locating the person and vehicle responsible for striking the individual.

The victim is described as white and about 50 years of age. He was wearing a blue hoodie and gray shorts. He was about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighed about 290 pounds.

Deputies believe he was struck between 5:30 and 7:20 a.m.

The sheriff is offering a reward for the information that leads us to the individual responsible.

Callers may remain anonymous and can call 706-554-2133, or reach out by Facebook messenger on the Burke County Sheriff’s Office page, or by emailing j.wylds@bcso-ga.org.

