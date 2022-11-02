Submit Photos/Videos
Meet Tator, the viral lumber-surfing pup

By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and his dog, Tater, are creating new videos for everyone to enjoy lumber-surfing.

Tater likes to ride a cart down the aisles inside a local Lowe’s, and he looks really cute doing it. Here’s how posting one video is giving them a massive following.

“Tater, do you want to go to Lowe’s? He knows exactly what it means, and his ears perk up every time I say it,” said Joe Hurt.

A few times a week, Hurt puts on his dog’s favorite vest.

“They said they couldn’t make it because they’d have to have him to do it, so I borrowed a sewing machine, I taught myself to sew, and I made it myself,” said Hurt.

Tater wears it every time he goes to his favorite place.

“His favorite thing, besides belly rubs, is lumber-surfing. He loves to get on the front of a cart and surf on lumber,” he said.

Tater’s been coming to Lowe’s for more than five years. That’s most of his life.

“When I did the vest and put it on social media, it just exploded. It absolutely exploded,” said Hurt.

His owner says Tater has thousands of followers from more than 50 countries.

“It was beyond my wildest dreams because I actually thought when I started social media, maybe one day he’ll have 25 followers,” he said.

After seeing this response, Hurt realized his dog has the power to make people happy.

“It was obvious to me that he was a therapy dog in disguise. He just didn’t have the paperwork to prove it,” he said.

Hurt got the paperwork. And now, Tater is an official therapy dog.

“He’s in his natural habitat when he’s doing it, his natural environment,” said Hurt.

He says it’s great to see Tater bring smiles to people’s faces, and he’s happy to share him with the world.

“It does me good. It does him good. It’s a win-win,” he asked.

Hurt says Tater visits the district attorney’s office, hospitals, schools, assisted living facilities, and more when he’s on therapy dog duty.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

