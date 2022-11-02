MCG study shows lifelong stress can lead to cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New studies say the wear and tear on the body, and lifelong stress can increase your risk of dying from cancer.

Your body releases hormones during stressful times. Once the stress is gone, the levels should go down. But a study found this is not the case for everyone.

Stress is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. A study from doctors at the Medical College of Georgia shows a direct connection between death and dying from cancer.

Dr. Justin x. Moore says in some cases, race can play a role as well.

“We limited the population to African Americans who are under the age of 40. We observed that those who had high electric load had a 106 percent increased risk of dying from cancer. And then we also limited it to young White Americans. We observed that they had a 95 percent increased risk of dying from cancer,” he said.

If you struggle with work-life balance or an overall struggle with managing stress, Moore says there are ways to prevent stress from having long-term effects on your health.

“Essentially, some of the things that we can do are understanding better coping mechanisms. A lot of this can be driven by having a better skill set in regards to psychotherapy,” said Moore.

Moore also says high levels of stress usually have long-term effects on adults under the age of 40, so it’s best to get it under control early on.

