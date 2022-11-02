Submit Photos/Videos
Local early voters help keep Georgia on record-setting pace

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue their steady pace, likely to exceed the 2 million mark during early voting, according to state election officials.

ONE ON ONE WITH RICHARD ROGERS | A look into election system

As of Wednesday morning, 1.76 million voters had cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day in 2018. As of day 16 of early voting in 2018, only 1.35 million voters had cast a ballot.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

Richmond County has seen 23,113 early in-person voters, while Columbia County has seen 26,443, according to election officials.

Early in-person voting continues through Friday at several locations in Richmond and Columbia counties.

RICHMOND COUNTY:

  • Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
  • Henry H. Brigham Community Center, 3463 Golden Camp Road: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
  • Robert Howard Community Center/Diamond Lakes, 103 Diamond Lakes Way: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY:

  • Building G-3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
  • Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

