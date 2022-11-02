Submit Photos/Videos
Hunters’ gunshots give firefighters a scare in Aiken County

Fire
Fire(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battling a brush blaze Wednesday afternoon got a scare when they thought someone was shooting at them.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. as crews were fighting a fire in the woods in the 200 block of Scottsdale Road off Pepper Branch Road in Aiken County.

They reported being shot at and evacuated, calling in law enforcement.

It turned out there were some hunters in the area, and those were the gunshots they heard.

No one was injured.

