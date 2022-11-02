Groundbreaking of new Wagener-Salley High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Wagener-Salley High School on Tuesday.

The new school has a budget of $65 million that includes adding a courtyard for students to gather before class.

The school is the same from the 1930s and leaders say it needed renovation. The school is set to open in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.