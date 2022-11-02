Submit Photos/Videos
Groundbreaking of new Wagener-Salley High School

By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Wagener-Salley High School on Tuesday.

MORE | Aiken County school leaders discuss projects for growth, renovations

The new school has a budget of $65 million that includes adding a courtyard for students to gather before class.

The school is the same from the 1930s and leaders say it needed renovation. The school is set to open in 2024.

