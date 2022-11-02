Submit Photos/Videos
Golden Harvest food bank hosts fresh produce mobile distribution event

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday.

The distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive Augusta.

Golden Harvest food bank will distribute in a Mobile Market from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Attendees must remain in their vehicle, where the team will instruct them through the line. Drivers can pop their trunks and the team will put the food inside, the team asks you to empty your trunk before for efficiency.

You can pick up produce such as carrots, corn, potatoes, and more.

There will also be another food distribution on Nov. 10.

The goal is to give families fresh produce to take home to put on the dinner table, according to the team.

On Tuesday, the bank released this year’s 30th annual spooky to be hungry drive total. They raised over $250,000, the equivalent of 750,000 meals for children, seniors, and families in the area.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

