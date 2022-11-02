First Step Staffing opens doors to combat homelessness

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Step Staffing announced it has opened a new location in Augusta in early October to combat homelessness.

First Step Staffing is a nonprofit staffing firm that was founded in Atlanta in 2007. They provide immediate employment to individuals at-risk of homelessness, as well as transportation to work and connect to other resources and services to retain stable housing.

First Step is co-located at the Salvation Army’s First Stop Center, which brings together multiple community partner agencies and offers resources to prevent homelessness and help individuals achieve self-sufficiency.

“Augusta is thrilled to welcome First Step to our community. First Step joining the Salvation Army’s First Stop Center is part of our ongoing efforts to execute a holistic solution to preventing homelessness in Augusta,” said Daniel Evans, Community Development Manager for the City of Augusta.

The Augusta Homeless Task Force has been meeting since 2021 to develop solutions and execute a strategic plan to combat and end homelessness in the community.

“Income and housing are inextricably linked.” Said Amelia Nickerson, First Step Staffing CEO. “Individuals at-risk of homelessness often also face barriers to securing employment. First Step Staffing has been opening the door to economic opportunity for the most marginalized in our community since 2007, and we look forward to expanding our impact into Augusta.”

With the launch of this new partnership in Augusta, they will serve more than 2,500 individuals annually in Georgia, according to First Step.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact Kellie Brownlow at 404-374-3130 or kellieb@firststepstaffing.com

