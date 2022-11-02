Federal jury convicts Augusta felon of illegally carrying gun

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A U.S. District Court jury convicted a Richmond County man of illegally carrying a gun after previously being convicted of a felony.

Christopher Fitzgerald Jones, 35, of Augusta, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to prosecutors. Jones’ conviction subjects him to a statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison without parole.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators were planning to arrest Jones in October 2021 on a felony warrant when he drove away from a home under surveillance, according to prosecutors. As the investigators followed his vehicle, Jones abruptly stopped and stepped out, facing the police vehicle. As he was taken into custody, the investigators found a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic pistol in Jones’ back pocket.

From the beginning of the trial, both sides agreed that Jones knew, as a previously convicted felon, that it was illegal for him to carry a firearm. Jones has a violent criminal history, including convictions in state court for domestic violence and illegal gun possession.

Sentencing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall will be scheduled after a pre-sentence investigation by U.S. Probation Services.

