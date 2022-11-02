Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office participates in No-Shave November

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office announces they will be participating in No-Shave November to benefit one of their own.

No-Shave November is a non-profit organization and month-long event to educate and raise donations for cancer awareness, by not shaving.

According to the sheriff’s office, each member that participates will donate $100 to benefit Corporal Mikey Clark.

Clark was diagnosed with a rare type of lymphatic cancer in late August. He has undergone surgery and other ongoing treatments.

The money raised this month will go directly towards Cpl. Clark’s medical costs, according to the office’s Facebook page.

If you would like to donate, you can contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.

