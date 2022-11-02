Disney on Ice brings new show to Augusta this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disney on Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate” in Augusta starting Friday at the James Brown Arena.

It is in town from Nov. 4-6.

The show features more than 50 characters and 30 musical masterpieces from movies like “Aladdin,” “Finding Dory” and “Pinocchio.”

Show times:

Nov. 4: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Nov. 6: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For tickets, visit aectix.com.

