Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Disney on Ice brings new show to Augusta this weekend

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disney on Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate” in Augusta starting Friday at the James Brown Arena.

It is in town from Nov. 4-6.

The show features more than 50 characters and 30 musical masterpieces from movies like “Aladdin,” “Finding Dory” and “Pinocchio.”

Show times:

  • Nov. 4: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 5: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 6: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For tickets, visit aectix.com.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Parker
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
Kayla Amani Miller
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say
Crime scene tape
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

Latest News

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
The Golden Harvest food bank hosts a mobile food distribution on Thursday.
Golden Harvest food bank hosts fresh produce mobile distribution event
Golden Harvest food bank hosts fresh produce mobile distribution event
Child flu
Keeping your kids safe during this deadly flu season