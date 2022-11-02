Submit Photos/Videos
Diesel shortage to come, expected to affect Georgia, South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials are responding to the diesel fuel shortage that’s expected to hit the southeast, including Georgia and South Carolina.

The official supply alert says ‘poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to cause shortages in various markets throughout the southeast.’

In turn, we’re seeing higher diesel fuel prices.

The Agriculture Commissioner of Georgia, Gary Black, is now responding to the diesel fuel shortage coming to the southeast.

Poor pipeline shipping economics and low diesel inventories are causing shortages, according to Mansfield energy.

Commissioner Black, says, “When you see tighter supplies, you’re always going to see higher prices. When those higher prices for basic inputs: fuel, labor, those kinds of things that we’ve seen escalate over time, the natural result of economics is that that’s going to be reflected in the retail price that you and I pay.”

Black adds the war between Russia and Ukraine also is contributing.

“We’re down about 11 or so refineries in America since COVID. Some of the less efficient ones were casualties of COVID that’s reduced our productive capacity to actually produce the product,” Black says.

Black says colonial oil, which is a major supplier of oil in the state of Georgia, is operating all their refineries.

