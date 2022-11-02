Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Country music star Patrick Haggerty dies at 78

Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.
Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Country music star Patrick Haggerty has died.

The 78-year-old suffered a stroke several weeks ago, and a close friend said Haggerty died on Monday.

Haggerty broke ground as the first openly gay country music artist with the group Lavender Country.

Their breakthrough album in 1973 was called “Lavender Country.” Many considered it a protest album against country music.

He did not produce another album for decades.

Haggerty spent those years in between as an activist for LGBTQ rights and socialist causes.

He re-released “Lavender Country” in 2014 and then rerecorded another album with other LGBTQ artists.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Parker
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
Crime scene tape
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
Kayla Amani Miller
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say
Deriona Rosena Lett
Missing child found safe, Richmond County deputies say
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

Latest News

An Amber Alert for the abduction of 1 year-old Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
Car crash on Washington Road causes traffic
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
Key figures include former President Barack Obama.
Political heavyweights hit key states in week before midterms