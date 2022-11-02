Columbia County opens voting for annual Christmas light fight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announces the annual Christmas light fight event is coming back this year, and voting has started.

Homeowners deck the halls and put on their best displays for the public to enjoy and vote on their favorite.

This year, organizers are looking for 10 houses to participate.

The deadline to submit your house is Nov. 10. Audiences can vote between now and Dec. 10.

The top three finalists will be announced on Dec. 11., with the winner announced on Dec. 13.

There are eight deserving homes to choose from with each Christmas display having its unique theme. Columbia County encourages people to take the time to watch each mini-episode to learn more about the eight homes and the hard work that goes into creating a beautiful display for you to enjoy.

If you want to join in, email public relations at Columbia County.

