Columbia Co. cyclist breaks U.S. Junior World record

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local cyclist is training to follow in his dad’s footsteps as an Olympic athlete.

We managed to catch up with him to learn more about his training.

For the last two years, Jonas Walton spends his time training on the velodrome.

“I started when I was 15 or 16 and never looked back. I have loved every minute of it,” said U.S. Junior World Record Holder Walton.

His dad, Brian Walton, won an Olympic silver medal in the 1996 Olympics for cycling. But now, his son is making headlines.

“I was confident with 30 minutes to go, but I couldn’t let my guard down one bit,” he said.

Jonas went down to Mexico to become the new U.S. Junior World Record Holder.

He has one hour to go as far as he possibly can.

“The first 30 minutes felt amazing. I felt like I could do it the whole time, and then all of the sudden, at the 35-minute mark, you’re really starting to suffer, and then from 15 minutes on, your heart rate is your max heart rate. You’re just holding on for whatever you can for the last 15 minutes. In the last three minutes, there is no pain left, and you’re just running off adrenaline, and your legs feel light,” he said.

The previous record was 30 and a half miles. Jonas was able to go over 31 and a half miles in one hour.

“Going on to the track, I did around 31 and a half miles per hour average, and it felt so different with the g-forces going around the curve because you don’t realize that you’re being crushed into the ground because the g-forces are pushing on you,” he said.

This was only his sixth time ever stepping on a track in hopes of showing teams he was good enough to compete.

“The hour record was a means to show what I was capable of. My goal in the next few years is to race in Europe and prove myself on a pro team and make it to the world tour,” said Walton.

