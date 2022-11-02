‘Change your clocks, change your fire detectors”: Local, national fire officials encourage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local and national fire officials are encouraging residents to change their clocks and their smoke detector batteries during Daylight Savings Time ending on Sunday.

Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday, November 6th, at 2:00 a.m., when all clocks are set backward one hour.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the death rate in homes without functioning smoke alarms was more than twice as high compared to homes with working smoke alarms between 2014 and 2018.

Steven Parish, Lt. for Columbia County Fire rescue, states, “Smoke detectors are probably one of the most important aspects of fire safety in home. Because it gives you that early detection when there is a fire.”

Most smoke detectors are powered by a nine volt battery and it is recommended by the rescue you change them every six months.

“To remember you have to change them every 6 months, you can go off the time change every year. So every time you change your clocks, you change your detector,” Lt. Parish says.

North Augusta Fire Rescue says they echo what the commissioner said and they are encouraging everyone to use test button on the smoke detector to ensure its working. Smoke detectors are working properly, the rescue says.

Local hardware stores sell fire detectors if yours has expired. You can also go to the fire station to get one, they will even install it for you, according to the rescue.

Atlanta

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging all Georgians to change their smoke alarm batteries this weekend when they change their clocks to mark the end of Daylight Savings Time.

“Smoke alarms protect your lives and belongings by warning when there might be a fire in your home or place of work,” said Commissioner King. “However, a smoke alarm’s life-saving impact goes away when it runs out of batteries.”

Smoke alarm batteries can be the difference between life and death for too many Georgians.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2019, Georgia ranked top eight of fire deaths by state at 128 deaths.

“Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice per year, and the end of Daylight Savings Times is the perfect opportunity to replace the batteries in our smoke alarms,” Commissioner King says.

Commissioner King also encourages Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan in case their home is ever impacted by a fire.

More information on fire safety can be obtained from their office, the U.S. Fire Administration, the American Red Cross, or your local fire station.

National

According to The National Fire Station, says the ‘Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries’ campaign , which was not created by NFPA, encourages the public to change their smoke alarm batteries when turning back clocks in the fall and ahead in the spring.

Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan. When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms give you early warning so you can get outside quickly, the national fire station states.

