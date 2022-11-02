Submit Photos/Videos
Car crash on Washington Road causes traffic

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have responded to a wreck on Washington Road near Gibbs Road in Evans Wednesday.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:32 a.m.

There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Southbound lanes are blocked. Traffic has been directed into one of the northbound lanes.

Motorists in this area are advised to drive with caution.

