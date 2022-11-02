Car crash on Washington Road causes traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have responded to a wreck on Washington Road near Gibbs Road in Evans Wednesday.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:32 a.m.

There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Southbound lanes are blocked. Traffic has been directed into one of the northbound lanes.

Motorists in this area are advised to drive with caution.

