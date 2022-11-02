Burke County community members join prayer vigil for head coach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends gathered to pray for a leader who has done so much for the Burke County community.

Burke County Head Coach Eric Parker continues to heal after collapsing during Monday’s game.

“I was like, ‘oh no, not Coach Parker’,” said Burke County Board of Education Member Lynn Crews.

For a lot of the Burke County High School family, they had flashbacks remembering the worst.

Burke County Board of Education Member Jackie Payton said: “We had a student fallout a few years ago, and he passed out just like Coach Parker. But he never woke back up, and that’s the first thing that goes through your mind because you don’t forget stuff like that.”

After the ambulance took Parker away, Pastor Tony Wesby says no one’s mind was on the game any longer.

“It was quiet. Coaches were quiet on the sideline, and students were kind of, in my opinion, not really into it. It was a somber atmosphere on both sides of the ball because when you see someone ride away on an ambulance, you never know,” he said.

As Parker was headed to get treatment, he never stopped motivating his players.

Burke County Athletic Director Wade Marchman said: “The last time I spoke with him he was fixin’ to be airlifted, and I told him ‘hang in there, I’m praying for you. Fight. You got anything you want me to go back and tell your boys at halftime.’ He said, ‘tell them to play the game.’”

Marchman, who hired Parker, knows he’ll be back on the sidelines soon.

“He’s not down. He’s going to be back. He’s on the road to recovery, and I can’t wait to see him back here on the sidelines at the Bear Den again,” he said.

