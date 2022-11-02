Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta University festival spreads awareness of lung cancer

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is spreading awareness about lung cancer with a ‘White Ribbon Fall Festival.’

Organizers say lung cancer is one of the deadliest forms of the disease. The event featured a panel discussion and patients discussing their battles with the condition.

MORE | Keeping your kids safe during this deadly flu season

“We try and commemorate families, friends, and colleagues who we have lost to this disease. At the same time, trying to strengthen our resolve to fight it for all the patients we have. We always try to send the message to expand screening coverage, to try and work with our community leaders on the cessation of smoking, which is the main cause of lung cancer in this day and age,” said Georgia Cancer Center Oncologist Giri Raval.

Health experts say lung cancer is largely preventable because of how many lives can be saved when people quit smoking.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Parker
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
Kayla Amani Miller
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say
Search for juvenile brings deputies to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road.
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
Crime scene tape
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

Latest News

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
U.S. Junior World Record Holder Jonas Walton.
Columbia Co. cyclist breaks U.S. Junior World record
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office participates in No-Shave November
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office participates in No-Shave November
Augusta University festival spreads awareness of lung cancer
Augusta University festival spreads awareness of lung cancer