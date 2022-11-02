Augusta University festival spreads awareness of lung cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is spreading awareness about lung cancer with a ‘White Ribbon Fall Festival.’

Organizers say lung cancer is one of the deadliest forms of the disease. The event featured a panel discussion and patients discussing their battles with the condition.

“We try and commemorate families, friends, and colleagues who we have lost to this disease. At the same time, trying to strengthen our resolve to fight it for all the patients we have. We always try to send the message to expand screening coverage, to try and work with our community leaders on the cessation of smoking, which is the main cause of lung cancer in this day and age,” said Georgia Cancer Center Oncologist Giri Raval.

Health experts say lung cancer is largely preventable because of how many lives can be saved when people quit smoking.

