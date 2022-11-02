Augusta leaders to offer update on revitalization grant effort

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the public can learn more about Augusta’s pursuit of a $40 million Choice Neighborhood Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Grant from the federal government.

City and Augusta Housing Authority officials will give a presentation and update to the community at 5 p.m. Thursday at Tabernacle Baptist Church’s Family Life Center, 1223 Laney Walker Blvd., and 3 p.m. Saturday at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave.

Augusta was one of 10 communities to get an initial $450,000 planning grant last November, giving the community an opportunity to compete for the larger $40 million grant, according to Jeff Pooser, project manager for Augusta.

“We are excited to be able to update the community and share the results of the surveys we have done in the Laney Walker and Harrisburg communities and, more specifically, Allen Homes,” Pooser said.

The Choice Neighborhoods program is meant to leverage public and private dollars to help struggling neighborhoods with distressed public or HUD-assisted housing.

This week’s meetings will update community members on where the city is in the grant process, share the results of the surveys taken in the community and discuss affordable housing, public safety, neighborhood infrastructure, health, education, employment and more.

“This is a great opportunity for those who have an interest in improving our neighborhoods and the lives of the people who live there to contribute in a significant way,” said Takiyah A. Douse, interim city administrator.

