Augusta GreenJackets mascot up for Hall of Fame Award

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the famous mascots in the CSRA is up for top honors in the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards.

The Augusta GreenJackets mascot, Auggie, was nominated by the public for the Minor League Community Impact Award.

This is the first year the Mascot Hall of Fame is having these awards.

Auggie is involved with the community is many ways, but the biggest is his reading program.

Auggie’s Reading Program is a two-week school program divided into four sections. Each section represents a “base” on the baseball diamond. Once students finish an assignment, they move on to the next base. The goal is to hit a “home run” by the end of the time frame set by the teacher.

If you would like to see Auggie win, you can vote daily at mascothalloffame.com until November 12.

